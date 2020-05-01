Northwest Indiana head-on crash kills 3 young people

WHEELER, Ind. (AP) — A head-on collision in Northwest Indiana has killed three young people, authorities said.

Each of the victims in the crash Thursday afternoon on Indiana 130 in Porter County were from Valparaiso and riding in the same car, a Ford Focus, police said.

Seventeen-year-old driver Mathew Shupe and front-seat passenger Morgan Rodd, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Porter County Coroner’s Office said. Back seat passenger Olivia Ogiego, 20, later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.

Shupe veered left of center for an unknown reason and crashed into an oncoming semitrailer, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.