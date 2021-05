YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Harvest will build a huge new distribution center and free grocery store in the agricultural heart of Washington, the Yakima Valley.

Northwest Harvest said Wednesday it had purchased a 10.5-acre parcel, formerly a drive-in movie theatre in Yakima. The site will become home to a new 200,000 square foot distribution center and a 4,000 square foot free grocery store, expected to finish construction by late 2022.