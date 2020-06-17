Northwest Arkansas city mandates masks because of virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas city is requiring face masks to be worn in most public places indoors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance requiring the masks be worn, with some exceptions. The measure also requires businesses to provide masks to those who enter at minimal or no cost.

The requirement comes as northwest Arkansas has been driving a dramatic resurgence in virus cases in the state. The number of active cases, meaning those excluding people who have died or recovered, has risen 160% in Arkansas since Memorial Day and hospitalizations have more than doubled the same period.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has encouraged residents to wear masks to prevent the virus's spread, but has said he doesn't see a need for it to be mandated.