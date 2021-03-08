Northern Nevada expects cold, gusty winds, snow much of week

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Colder weather, strong gusty winds and periods of snow are expected much of the week across parts of northern Nevada, including Lake Tahoe, where more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday along the ridge of the Sierra.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Monday for the Reno area through Thursday. It stretches through the Sierra to south of Yosemite National Park, as far north as Susanville, California and east to Lovelock.