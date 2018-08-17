Northern Minnesota under air quality alert due to smoke

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Residents in the northern half of Minnesota are being warned about poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The state Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for the region through midday Sunday. Officials say the smoke is expected to reach levels considered unhealthy for sensitive people.

The affected area includes the cities of Brainerd, Bemidji, Duluth, Ely, and Moorhead, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, Leech Lake and Red Lake.