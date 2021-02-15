Northern Michigan emergency crews trained, equipped to aid

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — “Don’t think your cell phone is going to get you out of trouble,” said Sgt. Mike Mshar, law enforcement division supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “Because it’s not.”
Every year, DNR conservation officers and other emergency crews have to rescue people who have gotten lost or in trouble but can’t tell anyone because they don’t have adequate cell phone coverage, can’t direct first responders to them because they don’t know where they are, or are hard to reach because they’re deep in the woods or on a frozen lake.