Northern Illinois couple latest charged in Capitol breach

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois couple is facing federal charges alleging they breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, authorities said Monday.

John Schubert, 71, and Amy Schubert, 61, of Crest Hill were charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. with misdemeanor unlawful entry of a government building and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They were arrested and appeared separately in U.S. District Court in Chicago, where Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes ordered the pair released on their own recognizance.