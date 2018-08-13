Northeast governors, eastern Canada premiers meet in Vermont

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A group of northeastern governors and premiers from eastern Canada will be meeting in Vermont, where they are expected to discuss a variety of joint issues amid a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.

The meeting takes place Monday in Stowe.

Participants of the 42nd Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers will discuss regional issues affecting the adjoining regions in the two countries such as energy, the environment and trade.

The meeting comes as the U.S., Canada and Mexico are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump administration officials have recently criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.