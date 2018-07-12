Northeast Nebraska man dies after accident in farm grain bin

CLEARWATER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a farm accident in northeast Nebraska.

Antelope County deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol were sent around 5:50 p.m. Monday to the farm, which sits about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northwest of Clearwater. The Norfolk Daily News reports that the injured man they found was taken to Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh (NEE'-lee). He died there.

Authorities say he'd been using an auger in a grain bin.

The man's been identified as 52-year-old Robert Pokorny.

Information from: Norfolk Daily News, http://www.norfolkdailynews.com