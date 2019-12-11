Northams seeks more money for Chesapeake Bay, offshore wind

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing for more money to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay and promote the state's nascent offshore wind industry.

Northam unveiled part of his forthcoming budget proposal Wednesday that includes $400 million in new money for efforts aimed at cleaning the Chesapeake Bay. That includes upgrading wastewater treatment plans and restoring oyster reefs.

Northam also announced proposed new funding for land conservation and a revolving loan fund to help clean energy efforts.

The governor said he wants to fund upgrades at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal aimed at making Virginia an East Coast hub for the offshore wind industry.

The state's largest electric utility recently announced plans to seek approval to build what it says would be the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. off the Virginia coast.