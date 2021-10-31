North Macedonia: Local elections offer test for government KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES, Associated Press Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 12:39 p.m.
Petre Shilegov, mayoral candidate of the ruling SDSM party, talks to the media after voting at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia held runoff local elections Sunday that are seen as test for the leftist national government after the center-right opposition won way more municipalities than the ruling Social Democratic Union in the first round of voting two weeks ago.
The main battleground between left and right is the capital Skopje, which accounts for almost one-third of North Macedonia's population of 2 million. Outgoing center-left Mayor Petre Shilegov is being challenged by Danela Arsovska, an independent endorsed by the center-right VMRO-DPMNE party.
KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES