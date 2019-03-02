North Louisiana prison to undergo security upgrade

PLAIN DEALING, La. (AP) — A North Louisiana prison will undergo a sweeping security upgrade later this year.

KSLA-TV reports Bossier Maximum Security Facility, a 140,000-square-foot (13006.4-square-meter) detention center, is getting new cameras, monitors, electronic locks and security software used by deputies to monitor inmates in various parts of the facility.

Officials say the lockup in Plain Dealing opened in 2005. It holds an average of 460 inmates, with enough space for about 100 more.

Although officials say they've never had a major security issue over the past 14 years, deputies are looking forward to the impending enhancements.

Bossier Parish Police Jury Administrator Bill Altimus says the improvements are being funded by the corrections budget and the new system likely will be installed this summer.

