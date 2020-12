BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to driving impaired and causing a crash that killed a Texas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Bismarck Tribune reports 28-year-old Terri Yelllow Hammer, of Fort Yates on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 6 crash.