North Dakota wheat harvests progress over the week

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — About one-third of North Dakota's durum wheat crop and about half of the spring wheat is now in the bin.

The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report also says the winter wheat harvest in the state is close to wrapping up, at 91 percent done.

Soil moisture supplies continue on a downward trend. Topsoil moisture is rated only 43 percent adequate to surplus, with 46 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories.

Stockwater supplies are rated 71 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated only 42 percent in good to excellent condition. Both percentages are down slightly over the week.