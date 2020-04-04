North Dakota tops 6,000 tests for the new coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials have tested more than 6,000 people for the coronavirus and expect the number of examinations to increase dramatically with a drive-thru effort scheduled to begin Saturday in two small towns.

The state tested 409 people on Friday, boosting the total number to 6,207. Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, for a total of 186.

Officials were unveiling the first drive-though testing sites on Saturday, in the towns of Amidon and Gladstone. Health officials will administer the tests using a mouth swab and results will be ready within two days.

The updated list of recorded cases includes one girl under 10 years old, two males between the ages of 10 and 19 and two women in their 20s. Four of the people who tested positive listed their addresses in Grand Forks County.

Thirty people are hospitalized, an increase of one from Friday.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Three people have died in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.