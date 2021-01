BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials said Thursday the daily positivity rate for COVID-19 tests came in at less than 4% after workers processed more than 10,000 examinations in the last 24 hours.

The update showed 350 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 94,156 since the start of the pandemic. North Dakota ranks 47th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.