North Dakota's Cramer named to 5 US Senate committees

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Sen.-elect Kevin Cramer has been named to five committees.

Cramer will work on the Armed Services, Environment and Public Works, Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Veterans Affairs and Budget committees.

Cramer says he is grateful that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accommodated his requests. Cramer says he wanted his work to complement fellow Sen. John Hoeven's assignments to "maximize our collaborative influence" for North Dakota.

During his last term in the House, Cramer served on the Energy and Commerce committee as well as several subcommittees.

Cramer defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the November election.