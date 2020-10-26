North Dakota's COVID-19 hospitalizations up 9 in last day

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Statistics released Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health show that hospitalizations from complications due to COVID-19 have gone up by nine in the last day.

The total number of people requiring treatment in medical facilities stood at 173, five days after the all-time high of 183. According to data released Sunday, the state had 28 staffed intensive care unit beds and 282 staffed inpatient beds available.

The update showed 527 new virus cases from 6,660 tests, a daily positivity rate of 8.28%. It's the first time cases have dipped below 600 since last Wednesday, the day before a record total of 1,038 daily positives. A total of 38,241 people have become infected since the start of the pandemic.

There were five deaths in the last day, lifting the death toll to 461,

Cass County recorded 136 new cases, raising its total to 8,794, and one new death. It was one week ago when Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney issued a mask mandate in the county's most populous city. The Fargo Public School District on Monday started in-person classes for grade school students four days a week.

North Dakota continues to rank first in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.