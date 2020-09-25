North Dakota rescinds quarantine orders as cases rise

BISMARK, N.D. (AP) — While North Dakota battles one of the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 spread in the nation, state officials rescinded an order just a day after it was issued that would have enforced quarantines for close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

The move late Thursday was a quick stepback by Gov. Doug Burgum from taking a more aggressive approach to containing the spread of infections. The Republican governor had described the expanded order Wednesday as bringing the state in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But in a statement announcing that the order was rescinded, Burgum said the state needs a “light touch” from government in managing the virus.

North Dakota has seen the nation's highest number of new confirmed cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 131 in that time, an increase of 50%. Active cases in the state have also reached an all-time high, according to the Department of Health.

The expanded order from interim State Health Officer Paul Mariani would have required people who spent at least 15 minutes within six feet (1.8 meters) of someone with COVID-19 to quarantine or face a misdemeanor charge. It expanded on a previous order signed in April by former-State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte that applied to people who live in the same household of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health said no one has faced charges as a result of the order.

When Burgum explained the expanded order Wednesday, he said that as many as a third of close contacts have tested positive for the virus. But it appeared he would rely on voluntary compliance with CDC recommendations, saying he plans to work with local communities to find mitigation strategies.

“We continue to stress the importance of quarantining and isolation to bend the curve back in the right direction in North Dakota," Mariani said.