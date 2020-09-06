North Dakota reports record active COVID-19 cases, 1 death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials reported a new daily high of active coronavirus cases and an additional death.

Health officials on Sunday reported 299 new positive coronavirus cases, led by Burleigh County with 78.

The cases reported Sunday raise the statewide total since the pandemic reached North Dakota in mid-March to 13,631.

North Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus was 156 as of Sunday. The latest victim was a Sioux County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Active cases in the state rose Sunday to 2,653, up 114 from Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations reported was 64, down three from Saturday.

Another 37 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 10,821.