North Dakota reports COVID-19 cases; backlog continues

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of said 41 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, bringing the state total to 1,266.

The new figures Tuesday include 13 in Cass County, which includes Fargo. Burleigh County and neighboring Morton County each had nine new cases.

Gov. Doug Burgum said events planned Monday at the Fargodome and in Williston on Tuesday were postponed due to a temporary shortage of consumable components for machines needed to analyze the tests at the state Department of Health’s microbiology lab in Bismarck.

Burgum blamed it on a supply chain issue that has caused a backlog of about 5,000 tests.

More than 36,400 people have been tested for the coronavirus in North Dakota, including 1,667 since Monday.

The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in North Dakota remained at 25, with no new deaths reported Tuesday.

Thirty-one people were hospitalized Tuesday in North Dakota, which was unchanged from Monday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.