North Dakota farmers wrapping up spring wheat planting

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota farmers have nearly completed planting their spring wheat crop.

According to the weekly federal crop report, 98 percent of North Dakota's spring wheat was planted as of Sunday. That's near last year's 99 percent and equal to the five-year average. Spring wheat is 86 percent emerged, behind 93 percent last year and 91 percent average. But 84 percent of spring wheat is rated in good or excellent condition.

North Dakota farmers also are close to wrapping up corn planting. Corn planting was 93 percent, behind 99 percent last year and 98 percent average.

Soybean planting continues to lag, with 88 percent planted compared with 96 percent last year and 93 percent average.

Oats, canola, flaxseed and barley are nearly all planted.

Farmers had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.