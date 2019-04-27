North Dakota could soon set up invasive species program

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Game and Fish Department could soon administer a new program to prevent the spread of invasive species in the state's waterways after a proposal to fund the project gained approval from the Legislature.

The Minot Daily News reports that the bill to authorize $1.5 million for an aquatic nuisance species prevention program is awaiting final approval from Gov. Doug Burgum.

Aquatic nuisance species include a variety of plant and animal species, such as zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil. Invasive zebra mussels are known to spread by clinging to boats and being transported from one body of water to another.

They've been found in many lakes in neighboring Minnesota and in the Red River by North Dakota's eastern border.

The department's deputy director, Scott Peterson, says the bill's passage will help the state manage its risk.

