North Dakota coronavirus cases increase by 16

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota increased by 16 on Wednesday to a total of 142. No additional deaths were reported.

Three people in North Dakota have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. All of the victims were elderly and had underlying health conditions.

In Minot, a police officer was quarantined at home after testing positive for the coronavirus and five other officers who were in contact with that officer were self-isolating. Chief John Klug told The Associated Press Wednesday the officer who tested positive did not need hospitalization.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma's office said the officer began self-isolation last Thursday after developing symptoms and a test later confirmed that the officer was positive, the Minot Daily News reported.

A Minot firefighter also was self-isolating after being exposed to residents who recently returned from another state, Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel said.

Health officials said 23 people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, up two from the day prior.

The virus is now present in 23 of North Dakota’s 53 counties. Burke and Rolette counties were included on the list for the first time Wednesday.

Three of the new cases are in Cass County, bringing to 34 the number of cases in the county that includes Fargo.

Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, had a total of 32 cases, up two from Tuesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and deaths.

__

Associated Press writer Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee contributed to this report.