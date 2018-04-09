North Carolina wants to review birthing centers where 3 died

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina want to inspect a birthing center where three newborns have died in the last six months.

Media outlets reported the Department of Health and Human Services has asked to inspect Baby+Co. in Cary and review patient records and company policies.

The company says it welcomes the review and will work with the state on the review details.

North Carolina does not require free-standing birthing centers to be licensed. Deputy secretary of health services Mark Benton said officials want to learn why the newborns died at or shortly after delivery.

Benton said the review will provide the public with assurance about the facility's quality and safety.

The state has no authority to sanction the center.

The company has halted all deliveries while it reviews newborn deaths.