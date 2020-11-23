North Carolina man convicted in 2017 heroin death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been convicted of providing heroin in 2017 to a man who died of an overdose.

The Raleigh-based federal prosecutor's office said in a news release Monday that 37-year-old Randon Austin Jenkins of Jacksonville was convicted by a federal jury last week of distribution of heroin resulting in death along with other drug and firearms charges.

The news release said when the deceased victim was discovered they found bags of heroin with a unique stamp in his room. Court documents say that Jenkins provided the victim with the drugs in May of 2017.

Authorities say that the drugs were connected to Jenkins through informants, cell phone information and other evidence to connect the heroin to Jenkins, and they later searched his house and found heroin with the same unique stamp.

Jenkins is scheduled for sentencing in February of 2021 and faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, the news release says.

An attorney for Jenkins didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.