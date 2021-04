CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested Friday after driving a car through the front of a Walmart, police said.

Concord police said in a news release that officers received a call around 6 p.m. about a car having driven through the entrance to Walmart near Concord Mills. When officers arrived, they found Lacy Cordell Gentry, 32, of Charlotte driving the car and causing damage inside the store, according to the news release. Police said no one was injured.