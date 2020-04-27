North Carolina man accused of giving drugs, alcohol to baby

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of giving a 3-month-old child cocaine and alcohol has been charged with child abuse, according to an arrest warrant.

Ronnie Keith Johnson, of Winston-Salem, was arrested last week and charged with felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, The Winston-Salem Journal reported Sunday, citing court documents.

Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% — about two times the legal limit in North Carolina — after an incident in January, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the newspaper.

The 60-year-old lived with the child's parents at the time, police determined.

Johnson was set to appear in court May 14. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.