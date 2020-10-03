North Carolina inmate dies after positive COVID-19 test

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An inmate at a North Carolina prison who had pre-existing medical conditions has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said.

According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety on Friday, the unidentified male inmate was in his early 70s.

The agency said the offender tested positive for the virus on Aug. 22. He was hospitalized several times in the ensuing weeks. His conditioned worsened and he died in the hospital at Central Prison in Raleigh on Friday, officials said.

According to the department, 16 inmates have died of COVID-19 related health issues, including two at Central Prison.