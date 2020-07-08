North Carolina high school to change its "Rebels" nickname

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A high school in North Carolina will change its mascot and nickname. Parkwood High School outside of Charlotte will no longer be called the Rebels.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the Union County school board voted to make the change and find a news mascot.

The high school's original logo had been an image of a Confederate soldier. But that changed in 2009 after the local NAACP chapter called it a form of “intimidation and harassment.” The current logo has a shield and sword and the letter “P.”

Other schools in the area have made similar changes over the last few decades. For instance, Monroe High School changed its mascot from the Rebels to the Redhawks in 1995.