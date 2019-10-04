North Carolina fair takes precautions against Legionnaires’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina fair is moving to guard against an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease similar to one that occurred at another fair last month.

A spokeswoman for the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem says officials have banned the use of mist fans and are telling fairgoers they cannot bring hand-held mist fans. The fair opens on Friday.

Spokeswoman Siobhan Olson says the fair is following guidelines established by the N.C. Department of Agriculture. Olson also says the fair’s lone water ride will be disinfected daily, and drinking fountains will be available for fairgoers inside a building adjacent to the fairgrounds.

State health officials say more than 120 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after attending the Mountain State Fair in Fletcher last month.