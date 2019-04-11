North Carolina House moving quickly on retooled ID standards

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House is moving quickly on retooling recently developed rules to determine which student or employee identification cards are reliable for use as voter IDs starting next year.

House leaders scheduled floor debate on Thursday for legislation that addresses why cards at many University of North Carolina system campuses didn't meet security standards when the State Board of Elections last month scrutinized those cards.

Without a new law those schools — as well as hundreds of state and local institutions that didn't seek board approval — would have to wait until 2021 to reapply. The legislation gives them a second chance in the fall.

Lawmakers last year greatly expanded the number of potential acceptable IDs that could comply with the state's latest photo voter identification mandate.