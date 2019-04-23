Nonprofit to support 3 national parks along Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — A nonprofit is beginning to support the three national parks along North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Outer Banks Forever says in a news release that it will work with Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

The group will focus on several areas, including expanding ways to get children into national parks and preserving local history.

The group will mark National Park Week on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting in Kill Devil Hills hosted by the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce.

National Park Week began Saturday and ends Sunday.