Nonprofit hosts outreach weekend to help homeless veterans

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A nonprofit in Rhode Island is hosting its 26th annual outreach weekend to provide services to homeless veterans and veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island has set up a military-style encampment at Diamond Hill State Park in Cumberland. Veterans can stay there while accessing services.

The nonprofit says the event provides hundreds of veterans with services such as health care, dental care, employment services, legal services, social welfare benefits, housing assistance and clothing.

It's also rolling out a new, full-time veterans' legal assistance program.

The Division of Motor Vehicles will be there Saturday to help veterans resolve license issues. Court officials will also be there Saturday to help veterans convicted of misdemeanors expunge their records, manage court costs and resolve traffic violations.