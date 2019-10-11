Nonprofit for disabled files complaint against Boston park

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston nonprofit for the disabled that lost its contract to maintain to the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway park in the heart of the city has filed a discrimination complaint with the state.

The president of Work Inc. said in the complaint to the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination that the Greenway Conservancy, which oversees the park, "unlawfully severed its longstanding relationship with Work Inc." based on the nonprofit's "association with and support of disabled persons and workers."

Work Inc. is seeking unspecified damages after losing its contract and being replaced by a for-profit company.

Work Inc. workers cleaned up trash, moved snow and power-washed the park, among other duties.

The Greenway Conservancy in a statement said Work Inc.'s allegations "are false and misrepresent their working relationship with the conservancy."