No students injured when car crashes into Kansas City school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a person who suffered a medical problem crashed into a south Kansas City school.

The crash happened early Thursday at Ruskin High School in the Hickman Mills school district.

The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to a local hospital. The two were not associated with the school.

The Kansas City Star reports district spokeswoman Marissa Cleaver-Wamble says no students were inside when the car hit the school's gymnasium. No one inside the school was injured.

School went on as usual Tuesday.

Cleaver-Wamble says the crash apparently didn't cause any structural damage to the building.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com