No injuries in Westport bedroom fire

Crews on scene for a fire on Marilane in Westport, Conn., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

WESTPORT — No one was injured in a bedroom fire in town Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched to a report of a fire at a Marilane residence shortly after 10 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Brian Meadows.

Four engines, one rescue company and the shift commander initially responded, with a mutual aid ladder company being added while the other units were en route.

As units were on the way to Marilane, police officers got on scene and confirmed all occupants were out of the home.

Firefighters found a fire in a bedroom on the first floor and quickly extinguished it, Meadows said. Crews then checked for any possible extension.

“The fire was confined to the room of origin,” Meadows said. “There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants.”

Once the flames were out, firefighters worked on ventilation, utility control, salvage and overhaul, Meadows said.

The fire marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Wilton and Fairfield fire departments provided mutual aid on the call. Westport EMS, as well as police, helped at the scene.

The final fire unit cleared from Marilane at 12:10 p.m.