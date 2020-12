MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney announced police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, acted within the law and will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man.

Abdoulaye Thiam, 20, was shot by officers in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis on Jan. 2, 2019, authorities said. The shooting was recorded on police body cameras and investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the state police agency.