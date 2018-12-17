No charges for priest accused of 'boundary violations'

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Virginia won't press criminal charges against a Catholic priest accused of inappropriate contact with a minor and adults.

The Washington Post reports that the Diocese of Arlington issued a statement Friday saying that its own investigation into the Rev. Ronald S. Escalante continues.

That statement came the same day as Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kraig Troxell's announcement that a Special Victims Unit probe concluded no charges are warranted.

The diocese previously said Escalante was accused of "boundary violations involving a minor and adults" that go against its clergy code of conduct. The diocese says it ensured Escalante was not at the parish once the investigation began.

Escalante had denied wrongdoing.

Further details regarding the allegations were not provided.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com