No arrests in Weston fuel theft, 8 days after employees fired

WESTON — Police Chief Edwin Henion confirmed that no arrests have yet been made in the case of alleged fuel theft at Weston Schools.

“We’re still investigating it as of today,” Henion said.

It’s been more than a week since David Lustberg was removed from his position as transportation coordinator for Weston Public Schools, and as girls’ softball head coach.

The district alleged that “over a period of years,” Lustberg had “repeatedly misappropriated fuel from the district.”

A few days after Superintendent William McKersie issued a letter to parents saying Lustberg had been fired, a second employee was terminated.

“Following a thorough investigation, Rocco Popoli has been terminated as the working grounds foreperson for Weston Public Schools and from all other duties and responsibilities with the District,” according to a letter sent to parents last week. ”The investigation revealed that Mr. Popoli stole fuel from the district.”

Henion declined to comment on the type of fuel stolen, the amount of fuel or the length of time the alleged theft took place, only confirming that police were referred a case regarding larceny at the school district.

“We’re looking into all the circumstances,” he said. “It’s speculative. We have to do our due diligence and present it to the court.”