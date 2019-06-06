No animus found in court case of flowers for gay wedding

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says state courts did not act with religious animus when they ruled that a Richland florist broke the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing on religious grounds to provide flowers for the wedding of a gay couple.

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld its 2017 opinion in the case against florist Barronelle Stutzman and her business, Arlene's Flowers.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year kicked the case back to the state court, asking it to decide if Washington courts in previous opinions had violated the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of religious neutrality.

Thursday's opinion says that neither the Washington Supreme Court or the lower state court acted with religious animus when they ruled the florist violated the state's law against discrimination. The opinion says that Stutzman's refusal to provide flowers to the same-sex couple constituted discrimination against sexual orientation.