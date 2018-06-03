No. 3 national seed Oregon State routs LSU 14-1

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Adley Rutschman went 3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs as No. 3 national seed Oregon State routed LSU 14-1 in the winner's bracket at the NCAA Corvallis Regional Saturday.

LSU (38-26) will play Northwestern State Sunday in an elimination game. The winner will play the Beavers (46-10-1) Sunday night.

"We defended like crazy tonight. Obviously we swung the bats well but defensively we were lights out," Oregon State coach Pat Casey said.

OSU starter Luke Heimlich (15-1) pitched seven innings giving up six hits and striking out three to pick up the win.

"The defense was huge tonight. It was all over the diamond tonight, infield and outfield," Heimlich said. "They kept picking me up when I didn't have my best stuff. I'm thankful that I have the defense behind me that I do."

Rutschman started the scoring with a 2-RBI double in the first inning. The Beavers added three in the third and five more in the fourth and the rout was on. Nick Madrigal added a solo home run in the seventh inning to make the score 13-1.

LSU starter Zack Hess (7-6) lasted just 3 1/3 innings giving up nine runs, eight earned, and striking out six in the loss.

LSU's lone run came on a solo home run by Jake Slaughter in the fourth inning.

"I kept falling behind in counts and Oregon State, they're a very patient team that's known for driving a guy's pitch count up, and waiting for a pitch to drive later in the pitch count," Hess said. "I made some mistakes and they made me pay for it."

The Tigers eliminated Oregon State from the 2017 NCAA Baseball World Series in the semifinal round.

Heimlich was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season. He did not play in the tournament last season after it was revealed that he had pleaded guilty to a molestation charge when he was a minor.

Oregon State used Bryce Fehmel in the regional opener against Northwestern State, saving his ace for the LSU game. Fehmel (10-1) got the win in the 9-3 victory.

LSU, the regional's second seed, opened the tournament with a 6-4 victory over San Diego State.