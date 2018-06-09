4th time's the charm: Halep tops Stephens to win French Open

































Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Image 1 of 9 Romania's Simona Halep plays a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Romania's Simona Halep plays a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 2 of 9 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. sticks her tongue out after missing a ball in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Romania's Simona Halep at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. less Sloane Stephens of the U.S. sticks her tongue out after missing a ball in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Romania's Simona Halep at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 3 of 9 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. clenches his fist after scoring a point against Romania's Simona Halep in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. less Sloane Stephens of the U.S. clenches his fist after scoring a point against Romania's Simona Halep in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, ... more Photo: Michel Euler, AP Image 4 of 9 Romania's Simona Halep covers herself with a towel in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. less Romania's Simona Halep covers herself with a towel in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 5 of 9 Nadia Comaneci, a Romanian former gymnast and five-time Olympic gold medalist watches the final match of the French Open tennis tournament between Romania's Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. less Nadia Comaneci, a Romanian former gymnast and five-time Olympic gold medalist watches the final match of the French Open tennis tournament between Romania's Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 6 of 9 Sloane Stephens of the U.S.'s coach Kamau Murray applauds as she scores against Romania's Simona Halep in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. less Sloane Stephens of the U.S.'s coach Kamau Murray applauds as she scores against Romania's Simona Halep in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 7 of 9 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Romania's Simona Halep in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. less Sloane Stephens of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Romania's Simona Halep in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 8 of 9 Romania's Simona Halep reacts after missing a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. less Romania's Simona Halep reacts after missing a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, ... more Photo: Michel Euler, AP Image 9 of 9 Romania's Simona Halep plays a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Romania's Simona Halep plays a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP 4th time's the charm: Halep tops Stephens to win French Open 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — Simona Halep kept telling everybody who would listen: She was a different player. She was stronger mentally. She wanted so much to finally win a Grand Slam title and was sure that, one day, she would.

After three losses in major finals, maybe Halep was trying to convince herself as much as anyone else she actually could do it. Either way, she was right.

Halep added Grand Slam trophy No. 1 to her No. 1 ranking, coming back from a set and a break down to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Saturday and win the French Open championship in a match made up of long points and key momentum swings.

The 26-year-old Halep lost in two previous appearances in a final at Roland Garros, against Maria Sharapova in 2014 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2017. Halep fell to 0-3 with a trophy on the line at the Australian Open in January, beaten by Caroline Wozniacki.

She trailed against Stephens, but this time Halep was able to turn it around. Halep became the first woman from Romania to claim a Grand Slam title since her current manager, Virginia Ruzici, won the French Open 40 years ago.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis