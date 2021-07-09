No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 2:03 a.m.
1 of13 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber in the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 Germany's Angelique Kerber plays a return to Australia's Ashleigh Barty during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after losing a point to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 A spectator holds a sign in support of Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her women's singles semifinals match against Germany's Angelique Kerber on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Australia's Ashleigh Barty walks back to her chair after losing a game to Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 Former tennis star Billie Jean King, left, watches the women's singles semifinals match between Germany's Angelique Kerber and Australia's Ashleigh Barty on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates winning a point during the women's singles semifinals match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — It was difficult for Ash Barty to imagine that a trip to her first Wimbledon final was just around the corner when she stopped playing at last month's French Open with a hip injury.
Or even when she was two points from being pushed to a third set by Angelique Kerber in their semifinal at the All England Club.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH