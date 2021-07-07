Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told a Japanese court on Wednesday that the company’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, had held too much power, failed to listen to others, and stayed on for too long.
Uchida said Wednesday that those were factors that led to financial misconduct charges for Ghosn. He was testifying as a witness for Nissan Motor Co., which as a corporate entity is standing trial on charges of having falsified securities reports in under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. It does not contest the charges.