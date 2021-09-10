Nigeria threatened by school abductions, says UN official

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Mounting school abductions in Nigeria have disrupted the educations of more than 1.3 million children in Africa’s most populous country, where 10 million children are not attending school, the United Nations says.
“Children are traumatized. Parents are scared. Teachers and school administrators are afraid. Attacks on schools are gradually spreading to areas not known to insurgencies. With education under attack, the collective future of Nigeria is under threat,” U.N. resident coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon said.