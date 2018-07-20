Nicholson consulted for companies that shed jobs

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson speaks with reporters in Madison, Wis. In an op-ed for Fox News published on Monday, July 16, 2018, Nicholson wrote about his parents' support for his challenger, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Nicholson says his parents' decision to support his Democratic opponent is a "true representation" of political intolerance.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson consulted for companies that laid off nearly 1,900 people since 2015, shutting down plants in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Nicholson is highlighting his business expertise and running as an outsider, hoping to win a primary to take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the fall. The liberal advocacy group American Bridge provided examples to The Associated Press of job cuts by companies he worked with.

Nicholson's spokeswoman Ronica Cleary says any assertion that Nicholson or his employer was involved in consulting on questions about layoffs and factory shutdowns is a lie.

One management expert says it's almost impossible to know what role Nicholson played in those company decisions. But he says it's not unusual for consultants to advise companies on how to shed jobs to save money.