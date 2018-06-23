Niagara Falls casino going for vow renewal record

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A Niagara Falls casino is going for a world record with a massive marriage vow renewal ceremony.

The "I do's" are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

The casino has enlisted National Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, to help officiate. Smith will lead the couples in stating a single vow together.

If more than 1,201 married couples follow Smith's lead, the casino will win a place in the Guinness World Records for the largest marriage vow renewal ceremony. The current record was set at Western Michigan University in 2016.