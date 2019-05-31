News briefs: Westport PAL announces annual fireworks display; and more

Westport PAL announces annual fireworks display

The Westport Police Athletic League has announced Melissa & Doug, LLC will once again sponsor its annual fireworks display on July 3 (rain date July 5).

The First Family of Fireworks, the Gruccis, will once again be providing the fireworks for the 63rd fireworks dhow. Tickets will go on sale June 1 and can be purchased at the Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road and the Westport Parks and Recreation Office, 260 Compo Road South in Westport.

Tickets are $35 per car and are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once sold out, only shuttle passes from Longshore Golf Course will be available for purchase.

Cops to participate in ‘Push Against Cancer’ event

The Westport Police Department will be participating in the 10th annual Push Against Cancer for Kids event.

Individuals and teams from across Connecticut will show their strength and determination as they raise donations for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The event is scheduled for June 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Staples High School girls’ field hockey/lacrosse field in Westport. The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

All proceeds from the event benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a nonprofit founded by Westport resident and award-winning actor Paul Newman in 1988 to provide “a different kind of healing” to seriously ill children and their families. Over the last nine years, the Push Against Cancer has raised nearly $500,000 to help kids, battling illnesses from cancer to sickle cell disease, enjoy summer camp and other camp-inspired experiences. Every child who participates in camp programs does so at no cost to their family.

In last year’s Push Against Cancer for Kids event, 334 participants raised more than $150,000. According to Push Against Cancer Founder Andy Berman, this year’s goal is to raise over $200,000, which would send 80 children to camp while providing adapted activities and having their medical needs met.

All ages and fitness levels are welcome to join this one-hour push-up competition.

To register as a participant, go to getinvolved.holeinthewallgang.org/site/TR?fr_id=1477&pg=entry.