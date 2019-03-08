News briefs: Kindergarten registration underway; Parks and Rec program signups open

Kindergarten registration underway

WESTPORT — The 2019-20 kindergarten registration period is underway.

Parents of entering kindergarteners should register as soon as possible. Registering now allows the district to optimally plan new kindergartners. All registration information is located on the district website under the Kindergarten Registration link on the homepage, www.westportps.org.

Parks and Rec program signups open

WESTPORT — Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava announced that online spring and summer program registration will begin at 9 a.m on March 13.

Mailed, faxed, or in-person registrations will begin on March 18 at the Parks and Recreation Sales Office at the Longshore Club Park, 260 Compo Road South, during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Fava reminded residents that many programs fill quickly and the fastest way to register will be online.

A login and password are necessary to access your account. Residents needing to edit their account should log in and make the necessary changes or contact Parks and Recreation by email atrecreation@westportct.gov.